What’s Inside League Express: October 30th edition

The World Cup is in full swing, and our reporters from around the globe have been hard at work to provide you with yet another must-read edition of League Express.

Here’s a taste of what’s inside this week’s paper.

One of Saints’ World Cup stars is garnering interest from the NRL

We reveal the full set of fixtures at this year’s Summer Bash

Warrington’s signing spree shows no sign of slowing down… we reveal all

He’s only just joined Castleford, but Garry Lo already has his sights on a move elsewhere

Motu Tony’s time at Hull is almost up, but he found time to speak to us one last time as Hull FC’s general manager

Staying on Hull, we have news of ANOTHER overseas fixtures in pre-season

Chris Chester reveals how close Jamie Ellis came to becoming a Wakefield player

We reveal who Salford will sign this week

England hero Jermaine McGillvary found time to speak to us after his man of the match display against Australia

We also have reaction from Wayne Bennett, Sean O’Loughlin and the latest on Sam Burgess’ injury

We have all that plus all of our usual components that make us the best read in the game. There’s full-page reports on every World Cup game, columns from editor Martyn Sadler and Garry Schofield plus all the usual Championship, League 1 and amateur news. Get your copy right now by clicking here or going to totalrl.com/le.