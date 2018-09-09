What’s Inside League Express: September 10th edition

Another week, another bumper edition of League Express.

The sport faces one of its biggest meetings ever, and we’re on top of that plus much, much more.

Here’s what you’ll find inside.

An exclusive interview with Eddie Hearn, as he outlines his current plan for the sport

A big update on Jackson Hastings, and where he looks most likely to be playing next season

The final update on the league structure ahead of Friday’s EGM to decide the future of the sport

Garreth Carvell reveals his plans for the players union

We reveal six NRL players currently pursuing a deal in Super League for 2019

Our editor Martyn Sadler lets us know what the Hearns might say to the RFL on improving the fortunes of the game.

Garry Schofield looks ahead to a great semi-final prospect, with Wigan set to meet Castleford Tigers.

Kevin Sinfield says that Leeds Rhinos will be stronger under David Furner.

Ryan Atkins gives us his reaction to getting back on the field.

In our Rugby League Heroes series we interview the great Alex Murphy.

We have full coverage of the opening week of the NRL finals series.

The latest on the future of QLT

We reveal which club Jon Wilkin is set to play for in 2019

All of that plus all the usual news, match reports and columns, is in the new League Express. It hits stores on Monday, but why wait until then? Head to TotalRL.com/LE and get the new copy to your device on Sunday evening.