What’s Inside League Express: September 24th edition

Depending on your preference, it’s been a historic one for the right or wrong reasons.

Whether you’re from York, Widnes or wherever else, we’ve got it all covered with the new League Express.

Here’s what you’ll find inside:

A major Super League star has been offered around clubs. Hint: He’s been in the Dream Team.

There is a backlash going on over the extra play-off game installed. The RLPA are involved.

John Bateman has seen Zak Hardaker’s Wigan influence first hand… we asked him to fill us in.

Ben Barba returned to form at the weekend. Justin Holbrook explains why.

The latest from Widnes after their relegation was confirmed.

We reveal Hull FC’s latest signing for 2019.

A fresh update on Ryan Hampshire’s future at Wakefield.

Ian Watson provides an update on their recruitment for 2019… and Jackson Hastings!

Our editor Martyn Sadler praises League 1 Champions, the York City Knights.

Garry Schofield has his say on the final round of fixtures in the Qualifiers.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan discusses Leeds’ next head coach, his former team-mate David Furner.

All of that plus all the usual news, match reports and columns, is in the new League Express. It hits stores on Monday, but why wait until then? Head to TotalRL.com/LEand get the new copy to your device on Sunday evening.