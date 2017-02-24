What’s inside the new issue of Rugby League World, out now?

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

It was twenty years ago today… well actually no, it was a lot longer than that since England (or Great Britain) won the Rugby League World Cup, which only adds to the pressure on Wayne Bennett to deliver the goods in Australia later this year. Can he do it? We’ve asked a bunch of experts for their views; see if you agree with them.

We hope you like our Beatles inspired cover featuring an iconic array of Rugby League stars past and present; it could win you an incredible trip for two to watch England play the Aussies in the World Cup Melbourne with a whole heap of amazing extras thrown in too.

It’s the biggest prize we’ve ever been able to offer in Rugby League World, worth over £3,500, so don’t miss your chance to enter. It could be you!

We also catch up with Wales and Ireland coaches John Kear and Mark Aston to find out about their own World Cup plans and bring you reports on the growing international scene in the Netherlands and the Harmony Cup featuring a whole host of nations new to the sport including Thailand, Uruguay, Peru, Chile and others.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic-straddling Kingstone Press League 1 season gets underway soon and all eyes will be on the progress of Toronto Wolfpack. How will the new boys fare? We’ve put together a club-by-club preview to give you a few clues and Wolfpack coach Paul Rowley also starts a new monthly diary to keep you informed on progress in Canada.

In our Super League coverage, Gadwin Springer talks about the long and winding road that has taken him all the way from French Guiana to Castleford Tigers, and a trio of Widnes Vikings players discuss the trials and tribulations they experienced together during the collapse of the Crusaders club a few years back, and offer a few words of advice to Bradford Bulls players who were caught up in a similar situation recently.

To celebrate the World Club Series successes of Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, we’ve a four-page photo scrapbook of memories from two outstanding games.

Also inside, Rob Parker tells us about his acting debut alongside superstar Tom Hardy in the new BBC drama series ‘Taboo’, we take a trip back in time with Oldham RLFC and take a look at how their arch rivals Rochdale Hornets are bringing their local community together. As an added bonus, you can also win hospitality tickets to the upcoming Kingstone Press Championship clash between the two clubs!

As always, there’s tons more great reading inside, covering every aspect of Rugby League from the grassroots, women’s, domestic and international scene, plus plenty of laughs along the way.

