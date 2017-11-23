What’s inside RLW? – Issue 440

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

We’re heading towards the business end of the World Cup and Rugby League World takes a look at the story so far from down under as well as stories from closer to home.

Here’s what we’ve got in store for you in December’s issue of Rugby League World.

We list our top 10 Breakout stars from the World Cup so far including some cover stars from Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants.

We talk to John Kear and Mark Aston after both their nations exited the World Cup. They have some ideas on how to reverse the trend for European nations.

RLW investigates the roots behind the RLIF rankings after, according to the rankings, there were some huge shocks in the World Cup, including TWO top four sides exiting the competition.

Ryan Gould and Wales talk of their experience of visiting and playing in the nation with Rugby League at its centre, Papua New Guinea.

Wigan fans, we chat to your latest important from overseas Gabriel Hamlin after his trip over from South Sydney.

Its a great issue for Cas fans: As well as having a Breakout star on our list, we talk to your new signing Jamie Ellis about his want to impress back in the Tigers’ shirt.

There’s an interview with new Wire boss Steve Price as he and his new Assistant Coach Ian Henderson step into their new roles.

We have a tribute to St Helens legend Tom Van Vollenhoven after his passing in November.

The Nearly Men of Rugby League: We put together a team of players that joined a club but never played for them after Bryson Goodwin’s move to Leigh. There are some surprising names including Clive Churchill!

Leigh fans, we have a four-page feature with Derek Beaumont and Neil Jukes talking about their aim to bounce back immediately to Super League.

…while Shaun Lunt tells of his experiences with Hull KR and their promotion back to the big time.

Matt Shaw speaks to Toronto Wolfpack Business Development Manager Martin Vickers about the inner runnings of the Canadian outfit.

We investigate the possibilities for a new club in Bristol after it was announced officially that Gloucestershire and Oxford would form a Bristol based club.

As well as all this, we talk to three other World Cup nations and have all your favourites in the mag: South Atlantic Emails, Last Tackle and Richard Silverwood.

The magazine is available right now online by clicking here or you can find it any good newsagents on Friday.