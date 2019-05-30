What’s Inside Rugby League World (June Edition)

Your access all areas pass behind the scenes of the world of Rugby League. Packed with the colour and detail behind the news with views and analysis from the sport’s leading writers. Essential reading for anyone who cares about Rugby League no matter where or what level it is played. From grassroots rugby to the professional elite, the biggest domestic and international clashes, we get up close and personal with star players, coaches and those who make the game tick.

Here’s what we have in store for you this month:

We profile the top 20 forwards in the Super League as voted for by Rugby League legends and journalists alike

Jermaine McGillvary answers your questions in the Quickfire Q&A

We found out what former London Bronco Steele Retchless is up to in his life after Rugby League

Luke Gale talks mental health and the Magic Weekend

The Magic Weekend is the topic of our Talking Point

Who’s made the Combined XIII for Bradford in the latest in our series

Meet the new man at the helm at Halifax: Simon Grix

Our international coverage taks in South Africa, Russia and Brazil as well as a new Treiziste Diarist!

We also have all your regular features from front to back!

The new issue is available online right now and can be read by clicking here

It’ll hit shops on Friday so if you want the feel of a magazine in your hand, head out and get your hands on one tomorrow!