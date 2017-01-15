What’s in League Express: 9th January edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

With the new season just a few weeks away, the action is beginning to heat up on the field as well as off it – and this week’s League Express has all the game’s burning issues covered.

There are new owners at Bradford, but the fallout from the bidding process is still continuing. With the Bulls still dominating the headlines, here’s what we’ve got inside for you this week:

Ahead of the likely unveiling of Andrew Chalmers as the new Bradford owner later in the week, we’ve all the inside track on what has happened at Odsal over the last seven days.

One of the men who failed to acquire control at Bradford hits out at the RFL for their handling of the bidding process – calling the game’s governing body “amateurish” in an explosive interview all fans will not want to miss.

The RFL’s Ralph Rimmer speaks to us exclusively defending the decision to award the club to the party they did.

There’s a season preview with Hull KR and coach Tim Sheens – and there is some startling news elsewhere in the paper about Sheens..

Salford coach Ian Watson gives us an update on the club’s recruitment – are they looking to use their last remaining overseas quota spot?

There’s frustrating news for Huddersfield fans as one of their big signings could be set to miss the start of the new season.

Leeds’ Matt Parcell speaks to us in his first interview since joining the Rhinos.

Wakefield’s Jacob Miller speaks about where he might be plying his trade in 2017 as he enters his final year with Trinity.

There is good news for Wakefield on one front though, with a new contract for a first-team player

Leigh Centurions coach Neil Jukes speaks exclusively to us as we preview the club’s first season back in the big time

All the reports and reaction from Sunday’s pre-season games, with wins for the likes of Widnes and Wakefield

There’s all this plus all the usual columnists, features and previews. At just £1.50 it remains the best read in rugby league – and you can get your copy as early as Sunday night.

