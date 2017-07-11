Wheelchair Rugby League courses on offer in Manchester

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

MANCUNIANS’ first Wheelchair Rugby League game, which was scheduled to be played last Saturday, against Rochdale Hornets at Hough End Police Club, is being followed by two courses for would-be players who are not wheelchair users.

The first will focus on basic movement principles, and on setting up and maintaining a sports wheelchair, and will be held from 1.00pm on Saturday 15 July at Hough End Police Club, Mauldeth Road West, Chorlton, Manchester M21 7SX.

The cost is £10 (£5 for participants who bring their own sports wheelchair), and bookings can be made by visiting https://mancunians.club/product/abc-of-sports-wheelchair-movement-july-15th-2017/