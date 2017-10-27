Whistlers confirmed for Conference finals

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

CASTLEF0RD referee Joe Stearne will referee tomorrow’s Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League Grand Final.

Tara Jones and Simon Ellis will act as touch-judges at the game, between Siddal and Thatto Heath Crusaders, which will be played at the Select Security Stadium, Widnes, with a 2.15pm kick-off.

Andy Cuthbert and Glenn Carr, meanwhile, have been named as in-goal judges, while Liam Rush is reserve referee.

The referee for the Promotion Play-off Final between Milford Marlins and Normanton Knights, which kicks off at noon at the same venue, is Mike Smaill, who will be supported by touchjudges Innes Arnold and Ryan Stansfield, together with in-goal judges Luke Bland and Dougie Martin. Kevin Moore is reserve referee.