0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE quarter-finals of the Bartlett’s BARLA Yorkshire Cup will take place later this month, and there’s plenty of cross-county involvement.

Pairings are: Ovenden v Birkenshaw Blue Dogs; Lock Lane v Newsome Panthers; Sharlston Rovers v North Hull Knights; East Leeds v Three Tuns.

Ties to be played Saturday 25 November.