Whitehaven chairman calls for fans to back the team for promotion push

Whitehaven chairman Tommy Todd has called for the town to throw their support behind the League 1 side as they push for promotion to the Championship this year.

Haven have impressed under player/coach Carl Forster so far, running Toronto closer than any other side in the league to date – with the 24-10 loss their only defeat of the season.

They are right in the mix for promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt – and while Todd admitted he was delighted with the start on the field, he told the News and Star that he would like to see attendances improve off it.

Todd said: “We have won four of our first five league games and the only defeat was to the team destroying everyone in their path.