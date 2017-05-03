Whitehaven chairman calls for fans to back the team for promotion push

Whitehaven chairman Tommy Todd has called for the town to throw their support behind the League 1 side as they push for promotion to the Championship this year.
Haven have impressed under player/coach Carl Forster so far, running Toronto closer than any other side in the league to date – with the 24-10 loss their only defeat of the season.
They are right in the mix for promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt – and while Todd admitted he was delighted with the start on the field, he told the News and Star that he would like to see attendances improve off it.
Todd said: “We have won four of our first five league games and the only defeat was to the team destroying everyone in their path.
“Our 24-10 defeat at the Recreation Ground was as close as any team has run Toronto Wolfpack so far in the league.
“During the winter, the directors backed the coach in putting together a squad we thought would be competitive at this level. So far that has proved correct, but the one disappointing fact has been the lack of support on the terraces.”
Todd wants to see a bumper crowd in attendance for Sunday’s clash with Newcastle Thunder at the Recreation Ground.
He said: “Crowd figures have been poor and clearly we need more through the turnstiles, starting on Sunday against Newcastle.
“Interest in sponsorship has been encouraging this week but we need the business community to also rally round the club.
“A home win over Newcastle on Sunday will keep us on the heels of the big two and, of course, we have a home game with Barrow to look forward to later in the summer.”