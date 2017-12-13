Whitehaven net Howarth

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Whitehaven RL have pulled off a major coup by signing former Super League player Stuart Howarth for 2018.

Howarth, who has had spells at Wakefield, Salford, Hull FC, St Helens and Bradford has most recently been with Workington Town, where he made 24 appearances last season.

“I’m made up to get someone like Stu on board,” said Whitehaven player coach Carl Forster.

“His talent and experience at the highest standard will help us a long way this season.

“He can play hooker, loose forward or halfback which is massive for us.

“As soon as we knew Stu was available we acted quickly and we’re made up to get the deal over the line.”

Howarth, a product of the Wigan Warriors Academy, becomes the 22nd member of Forster’s squad for 2018 and will be available for selection once the season starts after an operation on a elbow injury during the off-season.