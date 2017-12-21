Whitehaven reveal squad numbers for 2018
Whitehaven have revealed their squad numbers for their upcoming League One campaign in 2018. Head coach Carl Forster has been active in the transfer market, with his most impressive signing being that of former Super League hooker Stuart Howarth.
The number two and 12 shirt have, so far, not being assigned which could mean Haven are still looking to add to their squad.
Here are the squad numbers in full:
1. Jordan Burns
3. Chris Taylor
4. Jessie Joe Parker
5. Dave Thompson
6. Dion Aiye
7. Callum Phillips
8. Marc Shackley
9. James Tilley
10. Carl Forster
11. Connor Holliday
13. Karl Olstrom
14. Dan Abram
15. Danny Green
16. Kris Coward
17. Brad Billsborough
18. Ellis Gillam
19. Lewis Brown
20. Lewis Reece
21. Jack Cottington
22. Stu Howarth
23. Jason Mossop
24. Phil Lister
25. Jake Bradley