Whitehaven reveal squad numbers for 2018

Whitehaven have revealed their squad numbers for their upcoming League One campaign in 2018. Head coach Carl Forster has been active in the transfer market, with his most impressive signing being that of former Super League hooker Stuart Howarth.

The number two and 12 shirt have, so far, not being assigned which could mean Haven are still looking to add to their squad.

Here are the squad numbers in full:

1. Jordan Burns

3. Chris Taylor

4. Jessie Joe Parker

5. Dave Thompson

6. Dion Aiye

7. Callum Phillips

8. Marc Shackley

9. James Tilley

10. Carl Forster

11. Connor Holliday

13. Karl Olstrom

14. Dan Abram

15. Danny Green

16. Kris Coward

17. Brad Billsborough

18. Ellis Gillam

19. Lewis Brown

20. Lewis Reece

21. Jack Cottington

22. Stu Howarth

23. Jason Mossop

24. Phil Lister

25. Jake Bradley