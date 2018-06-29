Whitehaven still have bright future, insist board despite failed takeover

The board of directors at financially-stricken League 1 side Whitehaven insist the club can still have a prosperous future despite the proposed takeover of the club falling through.

A consortium led by businessman Stuart Harvey were aiming to take control of Haven but, as revealed in League Express on Monday, those plans have now come to an end.

And the Haven directors insisted in a statement late on Thursday that the club can continue to grow – despite the takeover collapsing.

They said: “Along with this statement, the board have been working on a plan for the club to continue this season and future seasons and fully believe that what is being worked on, along with the terrific work of supporters of late, will see Whitehaven RLFC continue.

“The board have met with the players last night to assure them of this and the next step. The players are raring to go again on Sunday to show the fans just how much the club means to every one of them.

“Going forward, the club will still need the backing of the fans through the turnstiles on matchday. The atmosphere at the Bradford game was amazing and not only did this help the club’s financial situation and impress the members of the consortium who attended, but (it) also gave the players a massive lift in what was difficult circumstances and against a quality Bradford Bulls team.

“The board will be releasing details of future plans in the near future as and when possible, but would like to put our thanks to Stuart Harvey and his consortium for the work they have put in over the past 3 weeks to get this deal done.

“The club cannot stress enough that we need the fantastic support that we have received over the past three weeks to continue to show that Haven can and will be a force to be reckoned with. Even with all that has gone in this year the team is still in with a good shot at promotion, which shows what quality we have on that pitch.”

Haven host Keighley on Sunday in a huge clash.