Whitehaven’s Challenge Cup tie with Halifax to be streamed by the BBC

Whitehaven’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth-round tie with Championship side Halifax has been selected as the BBC’s live streamed match.

To the surprise of many, the national broadcasters overlooked Salford’s game against Toronto, instead opting to showcase the League 1 Cumbrian outfit against Richard Marshall’s side.

The game has also been picked ahead of Leigh v Hull Kingston Rovers and the Heavy Woollen Derby between Batley and Dewsbury.

Both teams sit mid-table in their respective divisions, although Whitehaven did draw with Halifax at the Recreation Ground last season before being relegated.

At 24, Whitehaven coach Carl Forster is one of British sport’s youngest professional head coaches and he’ll be hoping his Cumbrian side can make their mark in Rugby League’s oldest and most prestigious Cup competition.

Over 23,000 viewers tuned in to watch Haydock’s heroic efforts against Oldham in the fourth round live on BBC Sport.