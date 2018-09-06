Who are Hull FC looking to axe after Adam Pearson’s comments?

When Hull FC owner Adam Pearson unleashed his disgust at the side’s recent form last week, he didn’t hold back.

But a few comments in particular caught the eye, and put the rumour mill into overdrive.

Speaking to the Hull Daily Mail, Pearson said: “We are going to move some players out and bring some new ones in and completely refresh the squad. We will move players on who we feel have let the club down over the past two months.”

He continued by saying: “By and large we are happy with all the players we re-signed, but there are one or two who we re-signed who now we are looking to trade so we can freshen the team up.”

In essence, Pearson claimed the club will be moving players on, but also suggested players who have signed new contracts this year will be shown the door.

It’s a rather unorthodox move, but one the Black and Whites will seemingly take all the same.

But who was Pearson talking about? Hull have been very pro-active in retaining players this year, with THIRTEEN of their senior players signing new contracts.

It makes it difficult to figure out exactly who the Hull chief was talking about, but here’s a list of players who could be in the firing line.

Josh Bowden

Currently out for the season with a knee injury, the forward hasn’t played since the decline started and is therefore highly unlikely to feel the wrath of any shake-up.

Jake Connor

Arguably Hull FC’s best player this season, Connor has also been injured recently. He’s had a fantastic year and Hull won’t be keen to get rid of him.

Brad Fash

Signed a new three-year deal earlier this year. Didn’t feature against Warrington despite being named in the club’s 19-man squad.

Josh Griffin

Despite not being off-contract, Griffin signed a new deal this year. Has been a regular in recent weeks and was heavily scrutinised for his performance against the Wolves.

Albert Kelly

Was the club’s big retention business earlier this year following NRL interest. Has been a big miss during his recent injury problems.

Jordan Lane

Young back-rower who was tied down this year. Has played a lot of games due to the club’s injury problems but not shown himself up on the whole.

Sika Manu

The experienced back-rower was another attracting NRL interest. Like most, was criticised following the club’s defeat to Warrington recently.

Masi Matongo

The young forward has made a lot of appearances this year. Signed a new contract in March.

Mark Minichiello

36-year-old but Hull still offered him a new one-year contract in July, taking him into a fifth year with the club.

Fetuli Talanoa

The experienced winger was tied up in June. The club’s second-top scorer with 13 Super League tries this campaign.

Scott Taylor

Signed a new four-year contract just over a month ago. Has been one of the better performers in recent weeks.

Carlos Tuimavave

Another heavily criticised for his part in last week’s demolition. The centre was quickly signed up to a new deal in March with his contract expiring.

Danny Washbrook

Despite talk of retirement, the utility signed a new deal earlier this year. Has been playing in recent weeks.

Currently out for the season with a knee injury, the forward hasn’t played since the decline started and is therefore highly unlikely to feel the wrath of any shake-up.