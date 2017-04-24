Who is Chris McQueen?

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The name Chris McQueen was probably googled more than most on Monday when he was included in England’s 20-man squad for their Test match with Samoa.

McQueen was the surprise inclusion in Wayne Bennett’s squad having never previously played internationally in his career at the age of 29.

Although he has had a successful career in the NRL, he isn’t a name that will be familiar with some supporters in this country, so we’ve put together a fact file on England’s latest star.

The basics

DOB: August 3, 1987 – 29-years-old

Height: 189cm – 6ft 2in

Weight 104kg – 16st 5

Profile

McQueen was a late bloomer, only making his NRL debut for South Sydney Rabbitohs at the age of 22.

However, his career was brought to a halt in 2010 when a knee injury ruled him out for the entire campaign.

Thankfully, 2011 brought him success as he became an established member at the Rabbitohs. He played in a variety of positions, but predominantly on the wing or in the second-row. In recent years he has become more accustomed playing in the back-row.

His performances earned him a place in Australia’s 34-man train-on squad for the Four Nations, although he wasn’t selected for the official squad and would end up playing for the Prime Minister’s XIII instead.

In 2013 he was selected for Queensland’s State of Origin series with New South Wales and played in all three matches as they overcame their rivals.

2014 brought more success, as he played a prominent role in the Rabbitohs’ NRL success, and he came off the bench in the NRL Grand Final victory.

He was released from the final year of his contract at the Rabbitohs, allowing him to join Gold Coast.