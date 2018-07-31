Who recruited best during deadline week?

Deadline week was eventful, wasn’t it?

A frantic final week included a fire sale, a number of last-minute transfers and several other deals as clubs took the opportunity to bolster their ranks before the business end of the season.

But which club did the best business? We’re asking you.

Castleford Tigers

The Tigers only did one piece of business last week, but it was arguably the most high-profile as they beat several clubs to the capture of Peter Mata’utia.

His arrival ends their near year-long search for a fullback to replace Zak Hardaker as they go in search of redemption following last year’s Grand Final defeat.

Hull Kingston Rovers

The Rovers were one of the busier clubs in the last week of the window as they made the most of Leigh’s troubles by snapping up Craig Hall and Ben Crooks.

The pair made an instant impact in last week’s derby victory, now, the Robins will hope they can ensure they avoid relegation.

Leeds Rhinos

The Rhinos snapped up Jordan Thompson on a deal to the end of the season last week.

The back-rower was one of Leigh’s best players this season, now he’s back in Super League.

Salford Red Devils

Salford finally got a deal for Joey Lussick over the line.

The hooker brings in much-needed quality in his position with Kriss Brining and Logan Tomkins injured.

Widnes Vikings

The busiest club of all was the club many believed needed to be the busiest.

The Vikings brought in Liam Finn, Harrison Hansen and Charlie Gubb in a pro-active week that will inject plenty of experience to Francis Cummins’ young side.

Halifax

The only part-timers in the Qualifiers were the busy side outside Super League, making three signings of their own.

Sam Wood, Jordan Baldwinson and Liam Cooper all joined on loans until the end of the season.