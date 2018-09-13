Who will Jackson Hastings be playing for in 2019? A club-by-club guide on his likely location

Reports in the media have linked Jackson Hastings with several Super League clubs.

The Salford ace has been a complete revelation in his short time with the Red Devils and inevitably, he’s attracted interest off the back of it.

Hastings is off-contract at the end of the season and is understood to have spoken to several clubs, with Wigan, Hull FC and Leeds all linked with a move for the 22-year-old.

Other clubs are believed to be chasing the playmaker, but who is likely to get him. Here’s a club-by-club guide through all the Super League clubs, and who is likely to be in for him.