Who’s on Rugby League Back Chat this week (13 Jun) ?

On this week’s Rugby League Back Chat:

Toronto Wolfpack majority owner David Argyle ‘fires’ himself as CEO after acknowledging his racist comment.

The Golden Point saves London but did it really rob St Helens? Is this a step backwards, after all the game is supposed to be played over 80 minutes?

The man hired to solve all the problems at Hull KR is the same man who walked out on the game in 2017. So this should be interesting Mr Smith.

And all the facts on the Giant who’s decided he wants to be a Rhino.

Host Matt Shaw discusses all the above with Yorkshire Post journalist Peter Smith, departing Giants player Alex Mellor and former Widnes Head Coach Francis Cummins.

Watch Rugby League Back Chat this Thursday 13th June at 5pm on Freesports TV.

Check the Freesports website for full schedule and details on how to receive the channel.

Back Chat will also be available on YouTube and via TotalRL.com from 9.30am each Saturday following its original TV broadcast.