Widdop suffers knee ligament damage

England look set to be without halfback Gareth Widdop for the Test match with Samoa after he suffered knee ligament damage.

The 28-year-old limped off during St George Illawarra’s 13-12 Anzac day defeat to Sydney Roosters, and the club has confirmed the injury following the game.

“It looks like he’s suffered a moderate to high-grade medial ligament injury in his knee,” head of athletic performance Nathan Pickworth said.

“He’ll have scans on Wednesday which will determine the prognosis and return to play time frame.”

Regardless of the severity, a knee ligament injury almost certainly rules out Widdop for the Test match, which comes as a blow to Wayne Bennett and his plans for the World Cup.

Widdop has been in superb form so far this season and was an early runner for the Dally M medal after his display helped the Dragons to the top of the NRL ladder.

He was set to compete for a place in the England team alongside Castleford’s Luke Gale and Wigan’s George Williams although the latest development may mean the two Super League halfbacks partner up for the clash with Samoa on May 6th.