Widnes and Hull FC name squads

Widnes Vikings have made six changes as the injury-hit side prepare to take on Hull FC.

Keanan Brand is set to undergo surgery after badly breaking his leg against Hull Kingston Rovers last Saturday, while Gil Dudson is set for several weeks out with an ankle problem.

The pair have dropped out of the squad to face the Black and Whites, with Danny Craven, Alex Gerrard, Wellington Albert and Stefan Marsh also dropping out.

Jay Chapelhow has been recalled after recovering from a broken thumb, while brother Ted has also been named in the 19-man squad alongside Chris Dean, Tom Gilmore, Danny Walker and Owen Farnworth.

As for Hull FC, they have recalled Bureta Faraimo after he served a one-match suspension, replacing the injured Brad Fash, who has broken his jaw.

Widnes squad: Greg Burke, Ed Chamberlain, Jay Chapelhow, Ted Chapelhow, Chris Dean, Owen Farnworth, Tom Gilmore, Rhys Hanbury, Aaron Heremaia, Chris Houston, Ryan Ince, Jordan Johnstone, MacGraff Leuluai, Joe Mellor, Tom Olbison, Charly Runciman, Danny Walker, Matt Whitley, Sam Wilde

Hull FC squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa

Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Josh Bowden, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Danny Washbrook, Jez Litten, Mickey Paea, Jack Logan, Jordan Lane, Jack Downs, Masi Matongo.