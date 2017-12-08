Widnes’ away strip revealed

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes have launched their 2018 away kit.

The Vikings will wear a mint and white design, which has been put together by the club’s long-term partner, O’Neills.

Beat the Scrum will be the primary partner on the principal and alternative 2018 kits, accompanied by Rinnai, Riverside College, Motorpoint, Delivered Health Solutions, Landscape World, Worldwide Hospitality, Rainbow Laces, Gerard O’Donnell and Premier Cleaning Services.

O’Neills UK Sales Manager, Neil Williams, said: “O’Neills have always had a special partnership with Widnes Vikings and we are delighted to have been supplying the club for ten years. Widnes Vikings are a forward-thinking club with very high standards, and for 2018 we have produced two outstanding match kit designs that will be complemented by the aptly named “Decade” leisurewear range. We wish the Vikings all the very best for this coming season.”