Widnes and Bradford enter dual-registration partnership

Super League side Widnes have entered a dual-registration partnership with Championship side Bradford for the rest of this season.

The agreement begins with immediate effect, and allows players to move between the two clubs. Both sides currently find themselves bottom of their respective divisions; the Vikings are at the foot of Super League while the Bulls, still on -2 points, are at the bottom of the Championship.

Vikings coach Denis Betts said: “The dual-registration system has worked well with us in previous seasons and I’m pleased to have entered into this relationship with Bradford Bulls. It’s imperative that we have an opportunity for our players to gain regular, competitive rugby.

“As we do not currently run a reserve team, the partnership with Bradford provides me with the ability to source game-time for any member of the squad that we deem it necessary. Bradford have impressed us with their vision for the future and we look forward to working with them during the course of the season.”

Bradford owner Andrew Chalmers said: “We are absolutely delighted to have agreed this dual-registration agreement with Widnes Vikings and we are sure that going forward this will prove to be an ideal partnership that will benefit both clubs.

“Dual-registration is vastly developing between several Championship and Super League clubs, with great evidence of working in recent times. We look forward to a fruitful relationship with the Widnes Vikings.”