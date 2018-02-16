Widnes coach Betts warns Warrington

Denis Betts believes Warrington find themselves in a “dangerous position” ahead of their trip to face Widnes on Friday.

The Wolves head to their local rivals in search of their first win under Steve Price and on the back of a poor performance against Huddersfield last time out.

On the other hand, the Vikings head into the match with confidence, having eased past Catalans while putting in an encouraging performance against Castleford despite defeat.

Widnes fans will be expectant going into the match, and with a big crowd expected, Betts is ready to see his side take the game to their big-spending rivals.

“They’re a massive side, they get good support, they’re well funded, the expectation of where they’ve been for the last eight to ten years has driven everyone to the point that everyone wants a little more.

“It’s a dangerous group of players but they’re in a dangerous position themselves as well because they need a win. People will be looking at them and saying they need a win, they’re probably looking at this fixture thinking it’s their chance to get a win and we’re looking at them thinking let’s bring it on.

“It’s exciting. If you’ve seen anything of the first two games and you know where you are, you know how desperate Warrington are, you’ll get yourself down here Friday night because it will be a fantastic experience.”