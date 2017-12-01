Widnes come out in support of LBGT charity

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes Vikings have joined forces with LGBT charity Stonewall.

In a significant move, the Vikings have become the first Super League club to come out in support of the LGBT community and have partnered up with the organisation behind the ‘Rainbow Laces’ campaign.

As part of the move, the ‘Rainbow Laces’ logo will be displayed on the reverse of the club’s two kits next year while plans are in place for a dedicated match day to celebrate equality and diversity. Widnes stars will also sport the laces during the season.

Richard Munson, Commercial and Community Director at Widnes Vikings, says: “Widnes Vikings are proud to support for Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign. As a Club, we have a genuine commitment to promoting equality, so are keen to back this important campaign. We are excited to introduce Rainbow Laces to the Super League and to make a visible commitment to our support, by featuring the logo on the first team’s playing kits.

“We are looking forward to dedicating a fixture to the campaign. This will see our players, partners and supporters come together to proudly express that there is no place for homophobia or discrimination in our sport. I would like to thank the team at Stonewall for their support in developing this special relationship.”

Joe Mellor, Co-Captain of Widnes Vikings, says: “Rugby League is a sport that everyone should be able to enjoy, so we are pleased to be able to promote Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign. We are proud to see our Club make a real statement about inclusivity by featuring the logo on our shirt and inviting players to wear Rainbow Laces in an upcoming Super League fixture.”