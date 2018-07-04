Widnes complete Gelling coup

Widnes Vikings have completed the signing of Anthony Gelling on a two-year deal from New Zealand Warriors.

The former Wigan centre has secured a Super League return just a year after leaving the Warriors to return home.

Gelling has made six appearances for the New Zealand Warriors, scoring two tries, and will bring to Widnes a wealth of experience at the top of the game after years of success with Wigan.

He scored 52 tries in 115 appearances at the DW Stadium and won a Grand Final and the World Club Challenge during his time at the club.

The charismatic centre, who famously called himself ‘The Man Of The People’, departed Wigan last year to be closer to his family, but is now set for his return to the UK.

“I’m delighted to be joining Widnes Vikings,” he said.

“Looking at the talent at the club, their players who have re-signed, and the young lads who are coming through, I believe that the Vikings have real potential for the seasons ahead.

“Before signing this deal, I spoke in length to James Rule. He shared the club’s vision for the coming seasons and I’m very excited to have the opportunity to be part of this.

“Widnes Vikings have had a tough season this year, but I know that we can turn this around. I am looking forward to linking up with the boys next year in 2019 and to making a difference to the side.

“I know from experience that the Vikings have brilliant supporters and I can’t wait to get out in front of them next year. I’m grateful to everyone continues to get behind the boys this year and look forward to wearing black and white next season.”