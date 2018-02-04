Widnes cruise past Catalans

Widnes Vikings set their stall out with a superb 40-12 victory over Catalans.

Denis Betts’ side ran in seven tries overall as they cut apart the Dragons in a strong second-half display.

It was 12 apiece at the break, but the Vikings stormed out in the second-half and scored five tries, with Chris Dean scoring a brace.

Debutant Krisnan Inu also scored in the second-half, with Patrick Ah Van, Charly Runciman and Stefan Marsh also scoring in the second period.

Widnes: Hanbury, Ah Van, Runciman, Inu, Marsh, Mellor, Gilmore, J. Chapelhow, Heremaia, Burke, Dean, Whitley, Houston. Subs: White, W. Albert, Cahill, Olbison.

Catalans Dragons: Mead, Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Walsh, Bousquet, McIlorum, Moa, Jullien, Garcia, Casty. Subs: Simon, Baitieri, Albert, Maria.