Widnes are “dying in fear”, says coach Denis Betts after Warrington loss

Widnes coach Denis Betts said his team are “dying in fear” after another defeat on Thursday night.

The Vikings remain bottom of Super League after the 19-10 loss to Warrington – leaving them with just one win to their name this season from nine matches played.

And Vikings boss Betts insists he still believes his side can win games this year – they are just devoid of confidence right now.

“Overall it’s a win and loss game and tonight I’ve seen some things to say that we’ve got some wins in us,” he said.

“Confidence wise, you live off it and you die in fear. We are dying in fear at the moment. (In the) second half we showed some positives, though.”

Betts admitted he was “disappointed” with some of the decisions from referee Phil Bentham too – saying his side are simply not having any luck right now.

“It was a messy game. I was disappointed with a few calls but we are not getting the rub of the green. There’s things not going our way, but overall we need to stick to it. I wasn’t sure what some of the penalties were for.”