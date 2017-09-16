Widnes end London’s promotion hopes

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

London Broncos’ promotion hopes were ended with a 38-16 defeat at Widnes Vikings.

Mark Ioane crashed over to give London an early lead before Chris Houston and Ryan Ince saw efforts ruled out by the TMO.

Matt Whitley, Lloyd White and Danny Craven crossed as Widnes opened up a lead before Runciman added a fourth on the half time hooter with London’s Matty Gee in the sinbin.

Craven completed his brace early in the second half before Jarrod Sammut stopped the Broncos’ rot by converting his own try at the other end.

A late Joe Mellor braced put the result beyond any doubt despite Kieran Dixon adding London’s third try.

Widnes: 32 Danny Craven, 17 Stefan Marsh, 4 Charly Runciman, 27 Ed Chamberlain, 28 Ryan Ince, 6 Joe Mellor, 7 Tom Gilmore, 15 Gil Dudson, 9 Lloyd White, 10 Jack Buchanan, 12 Matt Whitley, 11 Chris Houston, 18 Greg Burke; 13 Hep Cahill, 16 Alex Gerrard, 25 Tom Olbison, 35 Danny Walker.

Tries: Whitley, White, Craven 2, Runciman, Mellor 2; Goals: White 3, Gilmore 2.

London: 24 Alex Walker, 2 Rhys Williams, 1 Elliot Kear, 19 Api Pewhairangi, 5 Kieran Dixon, 6 Jarrod Sammut, 7 Willie Barthau, 15 Eddie Battye, 14 Andy Ackers, 10 Mark Ioane, 23 Matty Gee, 13 Jay Pitts, 22 Matt Davis; Subs: 8 Tom Spencer, 9 James Cunningham, 12 Matt Garside, 31 Lewis Bienek.

Tries: Ioane, Sammut, Dixon; Goals: Sammut 2.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.