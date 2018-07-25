Widnes eyeing up audacious swoop for Wakefield half-back Liam Finn

Widnes have made a play to add Wakefield scrum-half Liam Finn to their squad ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Finn has found opportunities increasingly tough to come by in the Trinity side in recent weeks – and with his playing future appearing to lie elsewhere in 2019, Wakefield hierarchy are understood to be open to him moving away on loan for the rest of this season to ensure regular game-time.

Trinity officials have refused to comment on speculation linking Finn with Widnes, but it is understood the Vikings have made their interest in the Ireland captain known and are keen to get a deal finalised before Friday’s 5pm deadline.

Widnes are already lining up deals elsewhere too, and as things stand, look set to be one of the real winners of deadline week. They are close to finalising arrangements to bring Leigh duo Craig Hall and Harrison Hansen to the club for the rest of the season, as the Centurions’ exodus of players begins to gather momentum.

But it is arguably any coup of Finn which would be one of the biggest of the entire week – with Finn’s arrival a major boost in Widnes’ bid to retain their Super League status.

Where his future beyond this season lies, though, remains unclear.