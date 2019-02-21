Widnes’ game with Sheffield called off as administration looms

Widnes’ Championship match with Sheffield Eagles will not be taking place this weekend as the Vikings’ financial struggles continue, with the administration, and a potential 12-point points deduction, on the horizon.

TotalRL has learned that the game has officially been cancelled due to issues with player insurance. It’s understood to relate to the fact that administrators are not willing to take on the cost of player insurance.

The Vikings, who were relegated last year after seven seasons in Super League, confirmed they were unable to pay their staff earlier this week as a result of a potential takeover of the club collapsing.

Despite the circumstances, the Vikings will not forfeit the game. That decision will be made by the RFL board of directors as to whether Sheffield will receive the points, or the game is rearranged.

A club statement said: “Whilst discussions are ongoing with regard to ensuring the club’s survival, it was felt appropriate to postpone this weekend’s Betfred Championship fixture against Sheffield Eagles. That has been done, in conjunction with the Sheffield club, and Widnes Vikings are grateful for the support of Sheffield on this matter.”

The Vikings are set to hold a press conference at 12PM on Friday to discuss the club’s immediate future.

Administrators were present at the club yesterday.