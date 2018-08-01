Widnes hooker Heremaia to retire

Widnes Vikings hooker Aaron Heremaia has announced his intention to retire at the end of the 2018 season.

The 35-year-old has made almost 100 appearances for current club Widnes Vikings after joining them in 2015.

Heremaia, who has also had spells with Leigh Centurions, New Zealand Warriors and Hull FC, said of his retirement.

“Because I’ve been playing the game for so long, and having spoken to a few friends who have recently retired, I feel like it’s the right time to move on to the next stage of my life.

“It’s been a whirlwind kind of career for me, having only made my top-flight debut at 25. In that time, I’ve been able to represent my country, play in an NRL Grand Final and also play in a Challenge Cup final at Wembley. I’m very proud of what I have achieved in the game.”

Widnes Vikings CEO James Rule was full of praise of Heremaia after his announcement.

“I have worked with Aaron for a number of years, having signed him for Hull FC and subsequently at Widnes Vikings.

“Aaron’s on-field contribution speaks for itself, but he has also made an equally important impact off the field. Aaron is a leader, who epitomises professionalism. He has been integral in driving forward our standards and developing the culture at our club.

“On behalf of everyone at Widnes Vikings, I wish Aaron and his family the very best of luck for the future.”