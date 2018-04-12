Widnes injury woes worsen in defeat to Hull FC

Hull FC picked up their fourth win in five games after overcoming injury-hit Widnes 39-20.

Josh Griffin’s impressive form continued as he picked up two tries, while Widnes’ terrible look with injuries got worse as Chris Dean and Chris Houston left the field with serious injuries that left Denis Betts with his head in his hands.

Dean has torn his bicep while Houston is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury.

Danny Washbrook and Bureta Faraimo crossed early on for the Black and Whites before Sam Wilde and Tom Olbison cut the deficit to two points at half-time.

But Masi Matongo, Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa all touched down in the second half, and although Olbison scored his second, Griffin bagged his brace soon after before Jamie Shaul wrapped things up.

Widnes Vikings: Hanbury, Runciman, Whitley, Dean, Ince, Gilmore, Mellor, Burke, Heremaia, T Chapelhow, Wilde, Olbison, Houston. Subs: Leuluai, Farnworth, Johnstone, J Chapelhow.

Hull FC: Shaul, Faraimo, Connor, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Paea, Griffin, Washbrook, Bowden. Subs: Downs, Green, Litten, Matongo.