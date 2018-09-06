Widnes issue statement by tying down Olly Ashall-Bott

Widnes Vikings have started their re-build for 2019 by signing sough-after fullback Olly Ashall-Bott to a new two-year deal.

The 20-year-old, who has earned rave reviews for his performances this season, has committed his future to the club despite the Vikings being on the cusp of relegation and reported interest from other clubs.

Ashall-Bott came through the ranks at Widnes and after strong performances in pre-season was handed his debut earlier this year.

Injury has cruelly ruled him out for the rest of the season after a superb display in the opening Qualifiers game against London Broncos, damaging Widnes’ survival hopes.

But his commitment to the club, despite their Super League status being in peril, is a huge boost to the Vikings in 2019, regardless of the competition they’re playing in.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” he said.

“I’ve had a couple of other clubs get in touch, but as soon as the offer was on the table from Widnes, I was always going to sign.

“I’m a home-town lad, so it was an easy decision to make. I want there to be only one club in my life.”