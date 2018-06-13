Widnes join race to try and bring Anthony Gelling back to Super League

Widnes Vikings have joined Catalans Dragons in the race to try and lure Anthony Gelling back to Super League for 2019.

League Express has learned that the Vikings have identified the Cook Islands international as a major target for next season, and have tabled a bid for his services.

Catalans have made their interest in the former Super League winner public of late, and while nobody from the Vikings would comment when approached by League Express, it is understood that Widnes are competing head-to-head with the Dragons for Gelling.

The 27-year-old has made just five appearances for the Warriors this season, scoring one try.

He joined the NRL side after securing a release from Wigan, signing a one-year deal with the club.

But with that deal coming to an end this year, it appears a return to Super League is on the cards – and the Vikings are hopeful they can convince Gelling to join them.

Meanwhile, interim coach Francis Cummins watched his side fall to defeat in his first game in charge on Saturday – but insists he can still see a bright future for Widnes.

The Vikings lost 32-12 to Catalans to remain bottom of the table, and Cummins said: “I’ve got some young men in the middle there who are learning their trade, and I’m proud of their efforts, but you can’t keep giving them the ball and rolling back that quick.

“They strangled us and it almost felt like we was playing uphill at times. Tonight I’ve learned what I probably knew beforehand, in that I’ve got a committed group of young men and they’re trying to improve all the time. I think if we make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again we’ll be okay.

“We’ve all had a rough time at the minute, but seeing the fans in town today and seeing how vocal they were at the ground, we are desperate to get them a win. Once we do get that win, I think we’ll be okay.”