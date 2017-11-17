Widnes land Catalans ace Inu

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes Vikings have completed the signing of Catalans centre Krisnan Inu on a two-year deal.

The New Zealand ace, who was a part of the Kiwis’ 2008 and 2013 World Cup squads, has joined the Vikings to become their biggest signing yet ahead of 2017.

He joined the Dragons in 2015 and made 46 appearances, with injuries hampering his first two years in France.

Despite that, the centre was highly regarded by the Catalans fans, although club president Bernard Guasch publically criticised him when speaking to fans.

The Catalans general manager, Alex Chan, told League Express earlier this year that Inu’s future with the club was secure, however, he has now left the club despite having a year left on his contract.

“We are delighted to secure the services of Krisnan Inu,” said head coach Denis Betts.

“Krisnan has exceptional playing abilities and understands the English game well. He will bring real quality to our edges and I am excited about the impact that he can make on the field. Importantly, Krisnan offers real experience too, as someone who has consistently proved himself in the NRL, Super League and internationally. I am looking forward to seeing him in action in 2018.”

Inu added: “I’m very excited to be playing for Widnes Vikings in the Super League next season. I know from experience that Widnes Vikings are a tough team to play against and have great supporters, so I am pleased to be joining the team. I‘m looking forward to starting training with the boys and meeting all the supporters very soon.”