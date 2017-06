0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sam Wilde and Jack Johnston have returned to Warrington Wolves after completing their one-month loan spells at Widnes Vikings.

The pair made their debuts in Widnes’ Magic Weekend defeat to Wakefield, with Wilde going on to make two appearances and Johnson making three.

Both players will now return to the Wolves and will be in contention to feature for Tony Smith’s side moving forward.