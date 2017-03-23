Widnes lose Cahill as injury woes continue

Widnes Vikings will be without Hep Cahill for six weeks after he suffered a PCL injury.

Denis Betts confirmed that the loose-forward would miss the Easter period and beyond after suffering a similar injury to Vikings teammate Joe Mellor.

It is another blow for winless Widnes, who are already without Manase Manuokafoa, Alex Gerrard and Eamon O’Carroll in their pack.

“That seems to be in vogue this year. We’ve had a couple of them, it’s the same as Manase, same as Joe. We’ve had a couple of them, so have Wigan,” Betts said.

In better news, Betts is expecting Greg Burke to return to the fold for the club’s game with Salford on Friday, as the Vikings go in search of their first win of the season, while Patrick Ah Van could also feature.

