Widnes make Chase enquiry

Widnes Vikings have made a failed attempt to sign Rangi Chase.

League Express exclusively revealed the Vikings made an audacious play to bring the maverick halfback to the Select Security Stadium as their recruitment efforts continue to show no reward.

Chase made his return to action on Sunday in Castleford’s victory over Catalans, having missed the previous two games following an off-field incident.

As a result, the winless Vikings made an ambitious move for the halfback but were ultimately unsuccessful in their attempts.

It is understood that the Vikings are working tirelessly to bring new personnel into the club following their poor start to the season, an issue heightened by a number of injury issues.

