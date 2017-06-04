Widnes pick up morale-boosting win over Catalans

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes Vikings picked up their third league win of the season as they overcame Catalans 26-6.

Denis Betts’ side moved off the bottom of the table thanks to four tries against a Dragons side just one point ahead of ninth-placed Huddersfield.

Catalans, still without a permanent head coach following Laurent Frayssinous’ departure last month, took the lead in the eighth minute through Sam Moa.

But Widnes responded by going into half-time 12-6 ahead thanks to tries through Jack Buchanan and Rhys Hanbury, before Corey Thompson and Gil Dudson scored in the second period to secure victory.

Vikings: Hanbury, Ince, Bridge, Runciman, Thompson, Heremaia, Chase, Dudson, Johnstone, Buchanan, Houston, Whitley, Cahill. Subs: Walker, Manuokafoa, Olbison, J Chapelhow

Tries: Buchanan, Hanbury, Thompson, Dudson

Goals: Hanbury (2), Thompson (3)

Dragons: Gigot, Thornley, Inu, Romano, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Duport, Bird, Dezaria. Subs: Simon, Da Costa, Segueir, Margalet

Tries: Moa

Goals: Walsh