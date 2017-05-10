Widnes players attracting attention from elsewhere

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes Vikings prop Alex Gerrard is understood to be attracting interest from a number of leading Super League clubs for next season.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season at the Select Security Stadium and has only made a handful of appearances in 2017 for the Vikings so far.

However, League Express understands that there is no offer tabled from Widnes yet for the prop’s services for next season.

Several other clubs in the competition are understood to have already tabled deals for Gerrard moving into 2018 and beyond.

It is unclear whether the forward, who has spent his entire career with the Vikings to date, will move on next year. Meanwhile, several Super League clubs are also circling off-contract props James and Ted Chapelhow for the 2018 season.

The twin brothers are free agents and are attracting strong interest for their services for next year. League Express understands at least three clubs have already made offers for the 21-year-old frontrowers, although the Vikings are thought to be keen to retain the.

Both are Widnes juniors who have come through the club’s Academy ranks to reach Super League.