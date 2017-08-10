Widnes prop Manase Manuokafoa to head to France in 2018
Widnes Vikings forward Manase Manuokafoa will head to France in 2018 to play for Albi.
The former Bradford prop has agreed to head across the Channel and play for Albi after three seasons with the Vikings. He joined Denis Betts’ side following the Bulls’ relegation from Super League in 2014.
Albi announced the news on their Twitter account:
Nous annonçons la signature de l’international Tongien Manase Manuokafoa pour la saison 2018.
Plus de 230 matchs de NRL et Super League. pic.twitter.com/xADdYN0Jgy
— Albi Rugby League (@sitearlxiii) August 4, 2017