Widnes prop Manase Manuokafoa to head to France in 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes Vikings forward Manase Manuokafoa will head to France in 2018 to play for Albi.

The former Bradford prop has agreed to head across the Channel and play for Albi after three seasons with the Vikings. He joined Denis Betts’ side following the Bulls’ relegation from Super League in 2014.

Albi announced the news on their Twitter account: