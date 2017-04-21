Widnes refusing to be downbeat as they look for victory tonight

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes Vikings assistant Mick Cassidy has insisted that his side are refusing to be too downbeat about their season to date as they look for only their second victory of 2017 tonight.

The Vikings are bottom of Super League with just three points to their name, and look increasingly likely to be involved in the Qualifiers this season, and a battle to avoid relegation to the Championship.

However, ahead of tonight’s televised clash with St Helens, Cassidy said that the Vikings are trying to remain positive – adding that confidence remains high among the group.

“You can’t focus on that [being bottom of the league],” he said. “If you do focus on the negatives, then you’re going to be negative and you’re going to be low on confidence.

“We’ve got to look at the positives; we scored some good tries on Monday [against Leeds], we had two lads on debut and we’ve still got a very young team who are playing well.

“If we can just put two halves together then we’ll come up with some results. We know we can score points, we’re just lacking a little bit of defence in tough periods.”

The Saints come into the game on the back of an encouraging Easter; having narrowly lost to Wigan despite playing over an hour with 12 men, before beating league leaders Castleford on Monday.

And Cassidy admits he’s been impressed with the Saints since the departure of Keiron Cunningham.

He said: “None of the games are easy but most teams do have an upsurge in performances when a coach goes.

“We’ve watched the Wigan game and they played well considering they had 12 men. It’s about us though, if we start worrying about the opposition we’re going to lose games.”