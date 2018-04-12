Widnes secure Jimmy Keinhorst on loan deal

Widnes Vikings have completed the signing of Leeds Rhinos centre Jimmy Keinhorst on a four week loan.

The 27-year-old has linked up with Denis Betts’ side having been unable to break into Leeds’ side on a regular basis this season.

Despite scoring hat-trick in Leeds’ victory over Hull KR earlier this season, the German international has made just three appearances all season, last playing in Leeds’ defeat to Widnes at the end of February.

As a result, Keinhorst has left the club to get first-team action on a temporary basis, although his long-term future remains uncertain with his contract up at the end of the season.

League Express reported earlier this year that the centre was weighing up his options, although Leeds turned down a bid for him back in Febraury.

He joins a Widnes side stretched on the injury front, with backs Krisnan Inu and Keanan Brand both breaking their legs in the last two weeks. Patrick Ah Van is also currently out injured with a broken arm.

“Jimmy is at the stage of his career where he needs consistent first team rugby and needs to be starting most weeks and if he is not getting that with us he needs to get it somewhere,” said Leeds head coach Brian McDermott.

“We have put him on loan to Widnes to benefit us and Jimmy so when he does get that call up to our side he has played recent Super League. He is a very popular player and a very good player and he certainly has a future here.”

Widnes coach Denis Betts said: “We are grateful to Leeds for allowing us to take Jimmy on loan. Jimmy is an outside back and utility player, who offers solid experience and proven quality. Having lost a number of our outside backs to injury recently, his addition to the squad will give us a real boost.”

Keinhorst himself added: “I’m excited to be linking up with Widnes Vikings on this loan spell. I have found my opportunities limited at Leeds Rhinos recently since my knee injury, and I’m eager to play regularly and show what I can do. I’ll be joining Widnes Vikings at a time when they are a little short with injuries, so this is a really positive opportunity for all parties.”