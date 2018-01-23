Widnes seek replacement for Ottio, but Page not on Betts’ wishlist

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Denis Betts has confirmed Widnes are looking for a replacement for Kato Ottio.

Ottio tragically passed away aged 23, a matter of days before he was due to fly over to the UK to link up with the Vikings after agreeing to join the club.

Widnes have raised over £15,000 for his family and will have his name on the front of the shirt as a tribute to his life.

However, the club also has the challenge of finding a player to replace his presence on the field, something Betts is working towards.

“We’re trying to find a player to replace him,” Betts told TotalRL.

“Recruitment is my job. It’s a bitterly sad time for his family, his friends and this club. But I’ve got a responsibility to this team to get the best people I can.

If we can get enough support, we can get back into recruitment again and that’s what I want to do.”

One player who won’t be joining Widnes, however, is PNG forward Luke Page, with Betts denying any interest in the Kumuls ace.

When asked if the club was interested in the former St George Illawarra Dragons ace, Betts played down the speculation by said: “No, we’ve no interest.”