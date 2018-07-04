Widnes sign Anthony Gelling on two-year deal – as first revealed by League Express

Widnes have confirmed the signing of former Wigan centre Anthony Gelling on a two-year deal – a transfer first exclusively revealed by League Express last month.

The Grand Final-winning centre will link up with the Vikings for the start of next season, having secured a move back to Super League following a one-year stint in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors.

Widnes say the deal ‘demonstrates the club’s ambition – bringing an experienced leader to feature alongside the Vikings’ burgeoning young talent’.

“I’m delighted to be joining Widnes Vikings,” the Cook Islands international said. “Looking at the talent at the club, their players who have re-signed, and the young lads who are coming through, I believe that the Vikings have real potential for the seasons ahead.

“Before signing this deal, I spoke in length to James Rule. He shared the club’s vision for the coming seasons and I’m very excited to have the opportunity to be part of this. Widnes have had a tough season this year, but I know that we can turn this around. I am looking forward to linking up with the boys next year in 2019 and to making a difference to the side.

“I know from experience that the Vikings have brilliant supporters and I can’t wait to get out in front of them next year. I’m grateful to everyone continues to get behind the boys this year and look forward to wearing black and white next season.”

Vikings CEO James Rule said: “Anthony is a fantastic signing for this club and a real signal of intent for what we want to achieve in the coming seasons. There is no doubt about the quality that he offers and the impact that he can make on the team.

“Having spoken to him on several occasions in recent months, as we have finalised this deal, it’s been genuinely exciting to hear Anthony talk about his belief in the potential of this squad and his aspirations to help the Vikings progress.

“He has seen our established players, like Gil Dudson and Matt Whitley, and our emerging young talent, like Danny Walker, Brad Walker and Owen Farnworth, all commit for the seasons ahead and believes in the foundations being set here. Anthony has plenty to offer to this squad, both on and off the field, and will enrich our team. I’d like to thank everyone who backs the team, through Membership and investing in what we do, who are vital in making opportunities like this possible.”