Widnes sign Rangi Chase on two-year deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes Vikings have completed the signing of the former England international Rangi Chase on a two-year deal.

Chase, 31, is currently at the club on a loan deal from Castleford Tigers until the end of the season, but he will remain with the Vikings beyond the end of the season after agreeing a permanent deal with the Super League strugglers.

Denis Betts’ side has improved since Chase’s arrival, winning three times in his five appearances for the club. They had managed just two wins in their previous 15 games.

His capture was one of two big pieces of news for the club, with them also confirming that hot prospect Danny Walker has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

The 18-year-old has impressed during his breakthrough year, making six appearances for the club this season.

Walker’s retention is seen as a big piece of business for the club, with other Super League clubs understood to be tracking his progress.