Widnes swoop for NRL forward Gubb

Widnes Vikings have signed NRL forward, Charlie Gubb, from Canberra Raiders for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Gubb, 28, has played almost 50 games in the NRL including five for Canberra this season.

He had initially signed for Leigh, but following their issues was told the deal would not take place, resulting in a move to the Vikings.

“It’s been a bit of a surreal 24 hours, but I’m excited by the opportunity that has emerged to join Widnes Vikings,”

“I had a few different opportunities to consider, but I was excited by the one presented to me by James Rule and Widnes Vikings. I know that the Vikings have some quality players and some very exciting young talent, so I’m looking forward to joining them in the fight to sustain their Super League status.”

He continued: “I’ve heard great things about the club and its supporters, so it will be a great honour to wear the Vikings shirt and represent the team.”

Francis Cummins added: “Charlie is a no-nonsense front rower with an appetite for chasing people down. He has the power and desire to assert himself on his opponents and, naturally, these are qualities that we want to add to our team. His signing, and the recent moves for Harrison Hansen and Liam Finn, have given us options and depth that we’ve lacked all season.

“Charlie brings maturity and experience to the team, and that will help to influence and support our own talented young front-rowers. He will improve the team, in terms of how we perform both on and off the field.”