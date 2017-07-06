Widnes to announce “major club news” on Friday

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw July 6, 2017 14:30

Widnes to announce “major club news” on Friday

Widnes Vikings have called a press conference tomorrow in which they will announce ‘two major pieces of news’.

Members of the press have received invitations to attend the conference at the club’s Halton Stadium, with the event set to start at 10.30am.

The nature of the announcements remains unknown, with the only details disclosed by the club being that head coach Denis Betts will chair the conference and that all parties involved will be in attendance.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw July 6, 2017 14:30

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions