Widnes to announce “major club news” on Friday

Widnes Vikings have called a press conference tomorrow in which they will announce ‘two major pieces of news’.

Members of the press have received invitations to attend the conference at the club’s Halton Stadium, with the event set to start at 10.30am.

The nature of the announcements remains unknown, with the only details disclosed by the club being that head coach Denis Betts will chair the conference and that all parties involved will be in attendance.